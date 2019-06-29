Doug Ford loses carbon tax battle as Ontario’s top court sides with Trudeau

As the federal policy does not overstep provincial jurisdiction, Ontario’s top court has sided with Trudeau’s carbon tax. But the Doug Ford government says their fight against this tax is not over and in a statement today Premier Ford says he is disappointed in the courts ruling.

“We know, as do the people of this province, that the federal government’s carbon tax is making life more expensive for Ontarians and is putting jobs and businesses at risk”

The province argued that the federal carbon tax overstepped provincial authority, but the chief justice with the Ontario court says climate change is a matter of national concern.

Federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna said “carbon pollution which knows no borders, is a clear issue of national concern, and which presents an urgent threat to canadians and the world. One of the Ford government’s top priorities since taking office has been abolishing the federal carbon tax in Ontario.”

She went on to say that the tax will cost the average household nearly $650 000 a year by 2022. And Ford isn’t the only one fighting Trudeau on this. The top court of Saskatewan also sided with the feds last month. Manitoba, Alberta and New Brunswick are also fighting against the tax on carbon pollution.

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner says the Ford government has tried to distract Ontarians with stickers at gas pumps and selfies, adding that “for the past year, the Premier has wasted our money in a $30 million misinformation campaign to sabotage climate solutions.”

Ford says his government will appeal the ruling. Political analyst Keith Leslie says Ford was expecting this outcome.

“Premier Ford has spoken before about losing a couple of battles but planning to win the war. They want to get this to the supreme court. They’ve budgeted $30 million to do so”

The province says it doesn’t need the carbon tax to address climate change.

Adding to that, Ottawa is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants as part of the final regulations for its carbon-pricing system for big industrial greenhouse-gas emitters.

The move is intended to discourage power companies from building the facilities. Changes taking effect this week mean that new natural-gas plants will have their emissions standard toughened each year after 2021, to the point that in 2030 they will pay the carbon price on every ounce of their emissions.