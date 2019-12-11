Doug Ford delivers death certificate to family years after daughter’s murder

Premier Doug Ford personally delivered a death certificate to the family of a young woman who was murdered by Dellen Millard and Mark Smich in 2012.

According to The Canadian Press, Laura Babcock’s mother said the Premier brought the document to their home last month.

In 2017, Millard and Smich were found guilty of first-degree murder in Babcock’s death.

The jury found the pair burned the 23-year-old’s body in an animal incinerator in July 2012.

The coroner could not declare her dead because they did not have a body.

The Ontario government has now changed the rules to make it easier for families of those who vanish under perilous circumstances to get a death certificate.