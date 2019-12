A home invasion on the Hamilton Mountain has left two people in hospital.

A man and a woman are being treated for serious injuries suffered early this morning.

Hamilton police weren’t able to provide any further details about a suspect or suspects.

We spoke to a few other neighbours, two of who have lived in that complex for 16 years. One told us he’s had people try to steal his car, and when we asked the other man if he feels safe there, all he could say was that he had no other choice.