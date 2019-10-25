‘Don’t press 1’ Hamilton police warn of Social Insurance Number scam

Hamilton police are warning the public after a number of citizens reported falling victim to a phone scam.

Police say there has been an increase in criminals calling victims and claiming to have their Social Insurance Number. In many cases, a recording will play that directs the victim to call back immediately, or press “1” to avoid prosecution.

“DON’T CALL BACK – DON’T PRESS “1”,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “No official administrative center will ever contact you through a text, use high-pressure tactics, be disrespectful, or require you to pay any money through gift cards or using Bitcoins.”

Police say no government agency will ever ask for payment in Bitcoin and if you hear the word Bitcoin, you should hang up immediately.

“Everyone believes they would never fall for such scams but please make sure you talk about it with your friends, family, and neighbours,” said police. “Some people are more susceptible to deceptive tactics and require more help to ensure they are aware of these fraudsters.”