Donna Skelly accuses Andrea Horwath of pushing her in the legislature

It’s a case of she said, she said.

Flamborough-Glanbrook PC MPP Donna Skelly is accusing opposition leader Andrea Horwath of pushing her in the legislature; while Horwath says it was a tap. The problem is, there’s no video of the alleged incident.

“Andrea Horwath crossed the floor and come up to me yelling and screaming and pushed me.” Donna Skelly.

“That’s absolutely not the truth. I’ve known this woman for, as I’ve said over 20 years. I wanted to talk to her about something. Walked over, tapped her on the shoulder like you would do any normal situation when somebody’s got their back to you and was going to have a discussion with her when she went ballistic.” Andrea Horwath.

There’s no video to support Skelly’s claim, since the alleged incident happened after parliamentary cameras had stopped rolling for recess but energy minister Greg Rickford says he witnessed it.

“She actually stormed over. Her face was red and she made a physical movement to her shoulders, tapped them a couple of times and I just find it aggressive and unacceptable.”

Today Skelly asked the speaker of the legislature to look into whether Horwath breached parliamentary privilege.

When asked what actually sparked the confrontation, neither Skelly nor Horwath would directly answer. Although Skelly is alleged to have blocked parliamentary cameras with papers while Horwath was speaking in the legislature yesterday.

Speaker Ted Arnott said he will consider the matter and report back to the house.