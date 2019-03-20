Dog found, truck still missing

A happy ending to a story we first told you yesterday. Lucy, a seven-year-old dog, was in a truck, when it was stolen over the weekend.

Her owners put the word out online hoping to get her back, a Hamilton woman found her tied up in a park.

The email Peter and Laura Ertel got last night read: I have your dog, I found her early this morning.

The woman who found Lucy then sent a picture of her as proof.

The seven year old boxer was found tied to a bench in Gage Park at four in the morning. Peter Ertel says the woman searched the park for Lucy’s owner, before bringing her home. She looked on social media and quickly found the missing dog post that was shared more than 16,000 times.

Peter Ertels truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Splitsville Bowling Alley Saturday night. Lucy happened to be inside when it was taken.

Lucy was back at work with Peter today, hanging out with her friend Lucky.

Even though this happened, Peter says he’ll continue to bring her everywhere he goes.

Hamilton Police are still looking for the black 2016 Ford F150 truck, but Peter doesn’t expect to ever see that again.

Officers say one of the most inexpensive ways to prevent this from happening to you, aside from leaving your dog at home is to buy a Club anti theft device for your steering wheel. They sell for under $80.