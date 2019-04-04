;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Doctors stage rallies across the country in protest of gun laws

Posted:
Category: Canada, Hamilton, News, Uncategorized
Tags: background checks, bill, c-71, canada, doctors, guns, hamilton, private ownership, US



Doctors staged rallies across the country in favour of stronger gun laws. Gun owners say the government should focus on illegal firearms brought across the US border.

Doctor Koff is part of the nation wide movement of doctors calling for the government to pass bill C-71, an overhaul of gun control. Canadian doctors held events in Toronto and 4 other cities across the country calling for action including a ban on handguns.

The spokesperson for Silverdale gun range in Smithville says they don’t want to see people on the street getting shot but feel as though they’re being punished. If passed, bill C-71 would overhaul the background check system, create new record-keeping requirements for retailers and place further restrictions on transporting a gun.

The senate committee on national security and defense held it’s final day of testimony on bill C-71. Among other changes, the legislation would eliminate a five-year limit on background checks for people applying for a gun licence.

This bill does not include an outright ban on private ownership.



LATEST STORIES

Doctors stage rallies across the country in protest of gun laws

Oakville & Milton Humane society rescue 36 cats from one house

Measles cases in U.S. second highest since 2000

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php