DIY TIFF party

Didn’t get your A-list party invite to TIFF? Why not throw your own film celebration. Personal concierge Tarra Stubbins has a few great ideas.

Cocktail Recipes

Le Premier: A Grey Goose twist on the classic movie snack to toast the world’s best in film

* 1 1/2 parts Grey Goose

* 3/4 parts popcorn syrup

* 1/2 parts fresh lime juice

* Mint leaves

Method: Stir all ingredients in a collins glass with crushed ice and garnish with fresh mint and popcorn

Popcorn Syrup:

250 ml water

250g granulated sugar

1 bag of extra buttery popcorn

Method: Bring water to a boil. Remove from heat and add half a bag of popcorn. Let it infuse for 10 minutes. Strain out popcorn through a sieve, conserving the popcorn water and squeezing as much liquid out of the kernels as possible. Bring the liquid bak up to a boil and repeats steps 2 & 3 with the remaining popcorn. Combine the popcorn liquid with sugar and stir until dissolved. Bottle and keep refrigerated.

Magic Hour: Raise your glass with a fresh and vibrant cocktail

1 1/2 parts Grey Goose L’Orange Flavoured

1 1/2 parts fresh orange juice

1 1/2 parts unsweetened coconut milk

1/2 parts vanilla syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Strain and serve in rocks glass. Top with grated orange zest.

Vanilla Syrup

250 ml water

250 g granulated sugar

1 vanilla bean

Method: Bring water to boil. Remove from heat. Slice vanilla bean down the middle with seeds scraped, and add to boiling water. Infuse for 30 minutes. Add sugar stir until dissolved. Bottle and keep refrigerated.