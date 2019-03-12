Divert LRT budget to all day Go Train services

Despite announcements of expansions to Go Train lines across the Golden Horseshoe there’s still no set date on when Hamilton will see all day service.

Now there are calls to use the billion dollars set aside for the LRT to speed up the Go-transit process.

Metrolinx can’t provide an exact date when commuters here at the west harbour go can take the train on the Lakeshore Line all day, the Ford government tells us they’re working to speed up the process, but MP Bob Bratina says it comes down to resources.

Liberal MP, and former mayor Bob Bratina says all day go would have a greater impact on Hamilton’s economy.

MPP Donna Skelly says the Ford government would be all ears to this suggestion.

Meanwhile, the New Democrats say they are calling on Ford to direct Metrolinx to get this done much faster. Saying they are standing up for better transit right here in Hamilton, including the LRT.

Bratina told us he has been calling for a completion date on Go train service for nearly a decade.

Metrolinx says 2031 is a completion timeline for all expansion across the Golden Horseshoe, not specifically Hamilton.

Over the past 10 years, when we spoke with transportation ministers about a set date for all-day service there’s usually a reference to ongoing negotiations with CN and the tracks.

Bratina says the Feds have spent tens of millions building new tracks and a bridge over the Desjardins Canal and that they will continue talks with CN to help the process.