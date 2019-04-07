;
Diversity advocates call recently appointed member to Hamilton Police Board a missed opportunity

It’s being called a missed opportunity. Diversity advocates are disappointed after the Hamilton Police Board appointed retired Zip Signs President, Fred Bennink to the board last month. He will join three members of city council including Mayor Fred Eisenberger and councillors Chad Collins and Tom Jackson.

Assistant Professor for the School of Social Work at McMaster University, Ameil Joseph and, Lyla Miklos, who is an LGBTQI2S+ activist joined Nicole in the studio earlier tonight.



