Distracted Driving Penalty Increases

The provincial government is hoping Ontarians make driving safely a new years resolution in 2019. Starting January 1st, harsher penalties for distracted driving are being introduced.

Despite the glaring numbers that distracted drivers are 8-times more likely to be involved in a crash and that distracted driving is the number one cause of death on Ontario roads, drivers just can’t shake the dangerous habit.

Convicted drivers will still be docked three demerit points and six for the second offense.

Police say the safest and most legal way to use your phone while driving is to mount it on your dash. Even still, they say you should only touch the screen to accept calls.

There are several apps you can download onto your or your kid’s phones that blocks texts, emails or phone calls while behind the wheel.