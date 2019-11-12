Disney’s new streaming service ‘Disney+’ launches in Canada

Some Disney+ users were greeted with a Wreck-it-Ralph error message while trying to use Disney’s new streaming service.

It’s the company’s first streaming service and the newest player in the growing market of TV options.

A number of Canadians complained online they were unable to sign up for the service which debuted Tuesday morning.

Other users across the country said they received error messages which blocked them from the service, telling them they lived outside the countries where Disney Plus was available.

According to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for ‘Disney+’ said the consumer demand “exceeded” their high expectations.

“We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience,” said Peter Pitino.

‘Disney+’ will feature Disney content including classic movies, shows, and documentaries. It will also include Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel films.

In Canada, Disney+ costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.