‘Disguised male’ robs Niagara Falls financial institution

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating after a disguised thief robbed a financial institution in Niagara Falls.

Police say the male entered a business near Lundy’s Lane and Drummond Rd. around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The male approached a store employee and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money.

He fled with the cash and was last seen pushing a bicycle away from the scene.

A police K9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

He is described by police as white, between 25 and 30 years of age, five-foot-four, and 130 lbs. He was wearing a dark, checkered hooded sweathshirt, sunglasses and dark boots.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 2200.