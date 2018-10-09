Difference in Supreme Court Judge Decisions

;
Most Canadians got at a look at the process that led to Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court Confirmation, a confirmation that divided a nation.

In Canada, the process of selecting a Supreme Court Judge is completely different.

For starters it is much more private, with all of the real vetting happening behind closed doors.

Most notably there’s no confirmation process here, instead a committee puts forward a list of candidates.

“The Prime Minister for all federal courts chooses who he wants from a list, a large list.” Nelson Wiseman, political science professor.

A stark contrast to how the President chooses a nominee, Wiseman says.

“The President doesn’t have committees vetting anyone, he can choose anybody he wants as long as they’re a judge.”

That nominee then has to be approved by the senate after an extended round of public hearings.

 

 



