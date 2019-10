Hamilton public school board officials met last night to discuss what to do next about bullying.

Earlier this month a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in front of his mother as she arrived at school to rescue him from alleged bullies.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s mother went to the meeting last night but was not given a chance to speak to the board, as she expected.

Today, she tells Lisa Hepfner how she feels about the board’s plan to address such violence.