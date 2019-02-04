;
Details of serial killer Bruce McArthur’s crimes heard in court

Category: Ontario
WARNING: The below details are graphic in nature and may be difficult to read.

Prosecutors are laying out the horrific details of serial killer Bruce McArthur’s crimes during a sentencing hearing in Toronto Monday.

Inside the courtroom, crown attorney Michael Cantlon warned the victims’ families, friends and spectators that the specifics of the murders will be gruesome.

McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of men who went missing from Toronto’s gay village over a seven-year period.

Cantlon says McArthur posed many of his victims’ bodies and took photographs after the murders.

The self-employed landscaper was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018 and charged in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a home in Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

According to The Canadian Press, investigators found victims’ belongings in McArthur’s apartment, including a bracelet, jewellery and a notebook. They also found a duffel bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord and syringes in McArthur’s bedroom along with the DNA of several victims inside his van.

CHCH News reporter Lisa Hepfner is live tweeting from the courtroom. Follow @LisaHepfnerCHCH for the latest details.



