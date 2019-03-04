;
Deputy OPP commissioner who spoke out about Taverner hiring has been fired

Posted:
An Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner who voiced concerns about Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner being appointed as the province’s top cop has been fired.

According to The Canadian Press, a spokeswoman with the provincial police says Brad Blair was fired Monday morning.

The termination was approved by the public service commission and came at the direction of deputy ministry of community safety and correctional services.

Blair has pushed for the provincial ombudsman to investigate the hiring of Taverner, a friend of Premier Doug Ford, as the new OPP commissioner.

Blair is threatening to sue Ford for allegedly damaging his reputation when Ford accused him of breaking the Police Services Act by speaking out against Taverner’s hiring.

The appointment of OPP commissioner has been delayed until the integrity commissioner completes an investigation.



