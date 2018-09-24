;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Dellen Millard found guilty in 2012 death of his father

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Dellen Millard, Laura Babcock, Mark Smich, Tim Bosma

DellenMillard

An Ontario judge has found convicted killer Dellen Millard guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of his 71-year-old father.

Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed on Nov. 29, 2012 with a bullet hole in his head. His death was initially deemed a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell delivered the verdict early Monday morning in Toronto.

The Crown alleged Millard shot his father because millions in potential inheritance money was being squandered on a new aviation business for the family company, Millardair.

Millard pleaded not guilty to the fire-degree murder charge. The defence maintained Wayne Millard’s death was a suicide.

Millard is already serving two life sentences for the first-degree murder of Hamilton’s Tim Bosma and Toronto’s Laura Babcock.



LATEST STORIES

Dellen Millard found guilty in 2012 death of his father

Police officers recovering after being shot at Burlington gas station

Yogatastic

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php