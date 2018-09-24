Dellen Millard found guilty in 2012 death of his father

An Ontario judge has found convicted killer Dellen Millard guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of his 71-year-old father.

Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed on Nov. 29, 2012 with a bullet hole in his head. His death was initially deemed a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell delivered the verdict early Monday morning in Toronto.

The Crown alleged Millard shot his father because millions in potential inheritance money was being squandered on a new aviation business for the family company, Millardair.

Millard pleaded not guilty to the fire-degree murder charge. The defence maintained Wayne Millard’s death was a suicide.

Millard is already serving two life sentences for the first-degree murder of Hamilton’s Tim Bosma and Toronto’s Laura Babcock.

Tweets by LisaHepfnerCHCH