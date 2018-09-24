;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Decision in Dellen Millard murder case expected tomorrow

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Dellen Millard, judge, Laura Babcock, Tim Bosma, Wayne Millard


A decision for convicted killer Dellen Millard’s first-degree murder trial will be announced tomorrow.

The judge will read the verdict in the morning in a toronto courtroom. Millard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his father, Wayne Millard. The judge-alone trial heard the 71-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound through his eye in November of 2012. The crown alleges the younger Millard killed his father to access millions in inheritance; but the defence says his death was a suicide.

Dellen Millard has already been convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ancaster’s Tim Bosma, and Toronto’s Laura Babcock.



LATEST STORIES

Decision in Dellen Millard murder case expected tomorrow

Niagara police investigating overnight shooting in St. Catharines

Hamilton Police investigate the city's 6th homicide of the year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php