Decision in Dellen Millard murder case expected tomorrow

A decision for convicted killer Dellen Millard’s first-degree murder trial will be announced tomorrow.

The judge will read the verdict in the morning in a toronto courtroom. Millard has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his father, Wayne Millard. The judge-alone trial heard the 71-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound through his eye in November of 2012. The crown alleges the younger Millard killed his father to access millions in inheritance; but the defence says his death was a suicide.

Dellen Millard has already been convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ancaster’s Tim Bosma, and Toronto’s Laura Babcock.