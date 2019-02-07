Deceased dog found inside bin on side of Hamilton road

The Hamilton-Burlington SPCA is appealing for witnesses to come forward after the body of a deceased dog was found inside a bin on the side of a Hamilton road.

A passerby made the grisly discovery on Feb. 4 on Collinson Rd. between Old Brock Rd. and Highway 5.

The SPCA says the dog was inside a blue Sterilite 30 gallon container completely sealed with duct tape. “The body was on a sleeping bag inside the bin alongside a rounded stainless steel bowl and a low plastic take out type container,” said the agency in a post on their website. “The dog was a male intact brown and white pit bull type dog. There was no evidence of a collar, tag or microchip.”

They say the body was in a severe state of emaciation when it was found.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the HBSPCA at 905-574-7722, ext. 401.

“Our investigation at this time is to find out if this was an act of animal cruelty,” says Marion Emo, CEO, HBSPCA. “If you witnessed anything unusual in that area, or if you know someone who had a brown and white pit bull type dog that can no longer be accounted for, please come forward.”