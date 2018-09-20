The debate over Waterdown’s future

The province has responded to Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring’s request to annex Waterdown and says the process is clear, but Hamilton and Burlington’s mayors must meet before a decision is made.

On top of that meeting between the mayors, the Minister of Municipal Affairs told us that the people in Waterdown will get their voices heard in at least one public meeting.

If Burlington’s Mayor has it his way Hamilton will lose $40 million in tax revenue.

“It’s my job as mayor of the city of Burlington to take action in the best way that will help the city and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

But Hamilton’s mayor was left out of the equation.

“It would be much more neighbourly if we were at least given a heads up.”

Ted McMeekin would have to agree, “I think it’s time that we exhale our past and inhale our future together.”

The former MPP was the mayor of the town of Flamborough during the time of amalgamation back in 2001. He says if it’s taught them anything, the province should stay out of the matter and that mutual consent between the two municipalities is needed to move forward.

Today the Minister of Municipal Affairs said the province won’t look at this battle over Waterdown until the mayors come together. And tensions are high between the two mayors, which will make for an interesting meeting.

“It may be heated but I’m sure we can have some discussion and get onto common ground.” says Goldring.

While the constituents of Waterdown and Hamilton’s mayor were not consulted on this plan, CHCH learned from Mayor Goldring that he gave advance warning to Ward Councillor Judi Partridge.

“I did send a copy of the media release before the announcement yesterday to Councillor Judi Partridge in Waterdown and I certainly connected with her.”

PC MPP Donna Skelly representing the ward that includes Waterdown says this was an election ploy to possibly find more development lands.

“We are in the middle of an election campaign and clearly this is just a plank in the platform.”

Goldring disagrees.

“Whether there is an election going on or not, that’s the job of the mayor to continue to lead the discussion.”

Tomorrow Mayor Fred Eisenberger is making a stop at the Jitterbug Café to have a discussion of his own. The Mayor says he will be making a couple of campaign announcements and will address any questions or concerns about Burlington’s threat to take over Waterdown.