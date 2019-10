The death toll in Japan continues to rise as emergency crews search through the aftermath of a strong typhoon.

The storm touched down on Japan’s main island Oct. 12 and has since taken the lives of 35 people and injured 175.

Rescue crews have been digging through mudslides and searching flooded rivers for missing people.

The storm left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Authorities are now warning of more mudslides with rain forecast for the area.