Deadly home explosion in Caledon

Investigators began tackling the massive amount of debris left behind by a blast that obliterated a home in Caledon.

The home was levelled and neighbouring homes were damaged significantly by the shock wave.

It happened at around 6 am Sunday morning. First responders arrived on the scene to find a gas leak.

The explosion killed 54 year old Joseph Westcott, who was alone in the home at the time of the blast. Neighbours describe him as a good person.

About 30 people were forced to leave their homes, authorities have to investigate the structural integrity of the houses nearby. It could take days, even months before they are allowed back.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation but despite online speculation, authorities say there’s no evidence to suggest the explosion was caused by a drug lab.