Dance teacher charged with sexual exploitation involving youth

A 33-year-old dance teacher from Brantford has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to underage victims.

Norfolk OPP charged Scott MacDonald with sexual exploitation, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and two counts of make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age.

Police say they launched an investigation after being notified about a message that was sent to a youth on Sept. 29.

They did not say if the alleged victims were dance student.

MacDonald is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help police in the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.