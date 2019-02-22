‘Damaging winds’ expected to slam Southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario with damaging winds expected to sweep through the region.

The weather agency says frequent wind gusts to 90 km/h to 110 km/h are expected to develop Sunday afternoon after the passage of a sharp cold front.

They say areas near the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of this range. The very strong winds will persist through Sunday night and gradually diminish on Monday.

The gusts may cause damage to buildings and power outages in some areas.

Blowing snow and flurries are also expected to develop Sunday afternoon with roughly two to five centimeters of accumulation possible by Monday morning.

“Any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds creating whiteout conditions in blowing snow at times,” said Environment Canada in a public alert on their website.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero resulting in dangerous winter driving conditions.