2017 BEA Winners
D-Day anniversary in Greater Hamilton area had roaring start

The Canadian Airforce both past and present were busy on this 75th anniversary of D-Day. Spectators at the Canadian Open took their attention away from the golfers and towards the skies as the trio of world war two planes, the Lancaster, C-47 Dakota and B-25 Mitchell flew across the skies. After several loops around the greater Hamilton area, the planes returned home to the Warplane Heritage Museum where dozens of people were waiting both inside and outside the museum. Several school groups were touring the Canadian Warplane Heritage museum as the planes were taking flight.



