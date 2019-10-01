Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run in St. Catharines

A 51-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected life-threatening injures after a collision in St. Catharines.

Just after midnight on October 1, emergency services were called to Welland Ave., east of Grantham Ave. for reports of a collision involving a cyclist.

Niagara Regional police say the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Welland Ave at a high rate of speed.

Police believe the vehicle is a white Lexus and may have damage to the front passenger side headlight and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

Police are asking residents and business in the area to check security cameras for a white Lexus. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-688-4111, ext 5500.