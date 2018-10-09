;
Cyclist seriously injured in collision on Hamilton Mountain

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a rural road on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Trinity Church Rd.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Investigators have not released any further information about the victim.

Trinity Church Rd. is currently closed between Pinehill Dr. and Dickenson Rd. East.

Hamilton police are expected to release more information about the collision later Tuesday.

More to come…



