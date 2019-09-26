Cyclist struck and killed by transport truck on Niagara Falls highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a transport truck on a highway in Niagara Falls.

A truck driver called police around 3:10 a.m. Thursday after striking something on Highway 405.

The body of a 30-year-old cyclist from Toronto was later discovered nearby. Police say they are contacting next of kin.

Investigators are trying to determine where the cyclist was in the moments and possible hours leading up to the collision.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy405 WB remains CLOSED at Stanely Ave #Niagara following a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 26, 2019

In a video posted on Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt asked anyone who was travelling in the area Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and saw a cyclist to contact the Niagara detachment.

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A 30 year old cyclist from Toronto was struck and killed by a transport truck on Hwy 405 near Stanley ave in Niagara Falls overnight. OPP are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses. WB lanes of Hwy 405 will be closed for the entire morning commute. @morninglive pic.twitter.com/z0DQXLqRC7 — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) September 26, 2019

All westbound lanes on Highway 405 at Stanley Ave. to QEW have been shutdown. They are expected to remain closed throughout the morning commute.