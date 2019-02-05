;
Cyclist critically hurt after being struck by SUV in Oakville

Category: Halton
Tags: cyclist, halton, Halton Regional Police Service, oakville

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a SUV in Oakville on Feb. 4.

Police say a Chevrolet Trax was travelling on the South Service Rd. around 6:35 p.m. when it struck a cyclist.

The man was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The 69-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured.

Police are currently investigating the incident and ask any witnesses to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5056.



