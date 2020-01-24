Customers forced to the ground during Milton bank robbery

Halton police are searching for four men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Milton.

Police were called to an RBC branch on Bronte St. South around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators learned four masked men had entered the bank with guns and forced the customers to the ground.

The thieves robbed the customers of personal items including wallets and cell phones.

The men then demanded cash from the bank staff at gunpoint before fleeing in an older model, blue hatchback. They were last seen traveling northbound on Bronte St. South.

The vehicle has since been recovered by police but the suspects are still outstanding.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Robbery Task Force Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 2416 or Det. Michael Maltar at 905-825-4747, ext. 2417.