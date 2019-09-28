CUPE in weekend talks with provincial government to avoid work-to-rule

CUPE, the union representing 55 000 educational workers, is at the table with the provincial government, for two days of last minute talks in an effort to avoid a work-to-rule campaign set to begin on Monday.

The union says over the summer break, the Ford government implemented big cuts to educational workers. The union says 1500 full time jobs were lost, and many others had their hours reduced.

If negotiations are at a stand still by midnight on Sunday the work-to-rule will begin.

A leaked memo to workers reportedly says clerical staff are not to supervise children, and custodians are not to clean hallways, gyms, and other shared spaces that are not funded by the ministry.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that the province’s goal is to deliver a deal that gives students and parents predictability and certainty.

Talks broke off at 5 pm today, and will resume tomorrow morning.