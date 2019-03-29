Crystal Meth still number one drug in Hamilton

Public Health is sounding the alarm on crystal meth use in the city.

The drug has taken a back seat to the opioid crisis, but the medical officer of health says a survey shows it’s reportedly the number one used drug in Hamilton. It’s a problem in other areas too.

It’s a man-made synthetic drug that looks like shards of glass.

A survey of 106 users, conducted by Hamilton Public Health shows meth is the preferred drug in the city.

Medical Officer of Health Elizabeth Richardson says since 2012 meth has been on the rise in Hamilton adding that there are three times as many overdoses from the drug, and 10 times as many emergency hospital visits now.

Its not just a problem in Hamilton, a couple of weeks ago York Regional Police busted two meth labs and seized 5 million dollars worth of the drug, making it the biggest meth haul the service has ever seized. Back in February, the drug was being found in the tires of Ford vehicles that had been delivered to Canadian dealerships from Mexico. 180 kilograms of meth, worth 4.5 million dollars was seized. Hamilton Police say meth is a common drug in nearly every seizure they have made this year.

The drug is cheaper than opioids like heroin and fentanyl, and the high lasts longer.

The city’s Board of Health will be seeking approval from the provincial government for a second safe injection site. Even so, the Medical Officer of Health says two in Hamilton may not be enough.

Police adding that while opioids can be more potent, overdoses from meth can easily lead to death as well.

Halton Regional Police say meth related arrests have stayed steady in that area, and Niagara Regional Police did not provide any statistics.