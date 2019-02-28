Crystal meth found hidden in spare tires arriving from Mexico

A shipment of new cars from Mexico has turned up an unexpected surprise, 180 kilograms of crystal meth. The drugs were discovered in spare tires of Ford Fusions as the vehicles arrive by rail destined for dealership across Ontario.

Independently around the same time, four different Ford employees at dealerships in different communities noticed something funny about the spare tires in Fusions that had been delivered from Mexico.

Ontario Provincial Police tracked all the cars that had been transported in the same rail car.

Police found that cars with drugs still stashed in the spare tires had been distributed to dealerships across Ontario including Oakland Ford on Trafalgar road in Oakville.

14 cars went to 13 dealerships, 9 of them containing crystal meth. A second rail car was also found that left Mexico at the same time, it made its way to 3 dealerships in Quebec and New Brunswick. 6 of the 14 cars were found to contain meth.

Another rail car full of drugs packed the same way was intercepted at the border. Police believe the criminals did not intend for the meth to end up at dealerships.

In total, 180 kilograms of crystal meth was discovered. Police say this illustrates the growing problem of a drug that is cheaper and easier to access.

No arrests have been made so far. Police say the Mexican Sinaloa Drug Cartel is responsible.