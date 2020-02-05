Crown seeking an appeal in the trial of Dale King

CHCH News has confirmed that the Crown is seeking an appeal in the trial of Dale King. The man who was acquitted of second-degree murder last year in the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

We’re learning today that in December of last year Dale King was notified that the Crown law office will be seeking an appeal. In a document presented to King, the crown details 9 grounds as to where they say the trial judge erred in law.

At the end of November, Dale King was found not guilty and acquitted of any crime.

After being on trial for nearly 4 weeks for the murder of 19-year-old Yosif Al Hasnawi. During that trial, there were a number of issues the jury didn’t hear.

While we await the decision on the appeal, the two paramedics charged with failing to provide the necessities of life will stand trial in November.

It’s expected to last 5 weeks.