Critics concerned ahead of expected Ontario tuition fee cut

The Ontario government is set to announce a cut to tuition fees at colleges and universities.

But critics worry the government’s announcement will come with cuts to student grants, including OSAP.

The Canadian Federation of Students says it is concerned about the government’s intentions.

Students should remain cautious of reports of a 10 per cent cut to tuition fees. Last month, ON Auditor General set the stage for major cuts to OSAP. We are concerned about the intentions of this announcement and whether it will make PSE more affordable — CFS-Ontario (@CFSON) January 15, 2019

In her December report, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that costs for OSAP jumped by 25 per cent in 2017-2018.

She warned the program could cost Ontario $2 billion annually by 2020-2021.

The Tories are in the midst of trying to trim a deficit they peg at $14.5 billion.

The province’s financial accountability officer says the deficit is closer to $12 billion.