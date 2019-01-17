;
Critics concerned ahead of expected Ontario tuition fee cut

The Ontario government is set to announce a cut to tuition fees at colleges and universities.

But critics worry the government’s announcement will come with cuts to student grants, including OSAP.

The Canadian Federation of Students says it is concerned about the government’s intentions.

In her December report, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that costs for OSAP jumped by 25 per cent in 2017-2018.

She warned the program could cost Ontario $2 billion annually by 2020-2021.

The Tories are in the midst of trying to trim a deficit they peg at $14.5 billion.

The province’s financial accountability officer says the deficit is closer to $12 billion.



