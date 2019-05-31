Crews knock down overnight barn fire in Flamborough

More than 30 firefighters and seven tanker trucks responded to an overnight fire that destroyed a barn in Flamborough.

Crews were called to the blaze on Highway 5 West near Sydenham Rd. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in flames. Hamilton Fire Department said in a Twitter post that extra resources had to be called in to help battle the massive fire.

They say a second smaller structure was also fully involved in flames. Crews worked to protect an adjacent home near the fire on Highway 5.

Crews from Hamilton Fire are working to protect an adjacent residence near the barn fire on Highway 5, a second smaller structure is also fully involved pic.twitter.com/7ojpYmW2AM — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) May 31, 2019

Fire officials had some difficulty putting out the blaze after the barn’s metal roof collapsed.

Crews managed to get it under control and remained on scene early Friday to contain hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined however, fire officials do not believe it is suspicious.