Coworkers at Hamilton’s Good Shepherd Centre win $1M jackpot

A group of coworkers in Hamilton experienced beginner’s luck firsthand when they won a $1 million Lotto Max prize.

The group of 14 took home the big winnings in the Jan. 7 draw. It was the first time the members played as a group and a first-time win for all.

The Good Shepherd Centre workers have various plans for their shares of the windfall, including helping family, putting a down payment on a house and saving for retirement.

“We’re still trying to comprehend this great news. We’re all very excited,” said winner Christine at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

All but one of the winners lives in Hamilton, the other is from St. Catharines.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Dundurn St. in Hamilton.