Couple threatened by armed man outside Hamilton restaurant

A Hamilton man is facing charges after a couple was threatened outside a restaurant Tuesday night.

The couple was approached by a man while standing outside the restaurant in the area of King St. West and Queen St. North shortly before midnight.

Police say the man initiated a conversation with couple and then threatened to harm them while holding a firearm.

The couple went back inside the restaurant and the man was last seen walking southbound on Queen St.

Investigators say police were immediately called and officers were dispatched to the area.

A 26-year-old man was arrested as he was walking through a parking lot in the area of Hess St. South and Main St. West.

Police searched the man and found a black and silver handgun, ammunition, a small amount of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is facing a slew of firearm-related charges, two counts of utter threats and fail to comply probation.