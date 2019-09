OPP is investigating after a Corvette was stolen in Caledonia.

On Sept. 1, OPP were called to a home on Thompson Rd. in Caledonia after the owner discovered their Yellow, 1987, Chevrolet Corvette was missing from the driveway.

OPP say the theft occurred sometime between Friday August 30 at 4 p.m. to Sunday Sept. 1 at 9 p.m.

If you have any information or may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles you are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.