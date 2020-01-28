‘Cool’ St. Catharines

Most people who live in Niagara have always appreciated the attributes of St. Catharines and its ability to fully enjoy the good days and bounce back from the bad. Now, one of the world’s leading travel magazines is singing its own praises of the Garden City. Cone Nast Traveler calls St. Kitts “the surprisingly cool city hiding in the middle of Canadian wine country.” It touts the city’s “modern edge” and says there’s an “energy bubbling to the surface.” If that’s not enough, the online article talks of St. Catharines’ great food scene with “transformative” restaurants and its “reinvigorated” arts scene. The Conde Nast Traveler article concludes by encouraging readers to swing through St. Catharines while visiting Niagara wine country to see “what’s next.”