Cooking with tea

Tea isn’t just for drinking. Shabnam Weber, president of the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada showed us how to cook with it.

Recipe for Jasmine Cured Salmon

Ingredients

1 side of fresh salmon

1 cup sugar

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup ground Jasmine tea

Directions

Combine sugar and salt. Cover salmon with ground tea. Pour enough sugar/salt mixture into pyrex dish to cover the bottom. Lay salmon on top of mixture and cover with remaining salt/sugar. Wrap well with saran and place in refrigerator for at least 24hrs. Place something heavy on salmon to weigh it down. When ready to serve, remove salmon from mixture and wipe off salt/sugar and tea.