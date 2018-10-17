Convicted killer Paul Bernardo set for a parole hearing, having served 25 years in prison

After 25 years in prison, notorious school girl killer Paul Bernardo is expected to plead for his release Wednesday at a parole hearing at Kingston’s Millhaven penitentiary. His defence lawyer has said he expects Bernardo to take full responsibility for his crimes and express remorse.

Nicole Martin is in Kingston for the parole hearing.

A warning, the content of this story is disturbing.