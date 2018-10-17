;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo set for a parole hearing, having served 25 years in prison

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Millhaven penitentiary, parole, paul bernardo, prison


After 25 years in prison, notorious school girl killer Paul Bernardo is expected to plead for his release Wednesday at a parole hearing at Kingston’s Millhaven penitentiary. His defence lawyer has said he expects Bernardo to take full responsibility for his crimes and express remorse.

Nicole Martin is in Kingston for the parole hearing.

A warning, the content of this story is disturbing.



LATEST STORIES

Tenants withholding rent to fight new increases

Welland Mayoral race

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo set for a parole hearing, having served 25 years in prison

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php