Controversy over the popular Keto diet

A celebrity trainer is taking on the latest fad that some may have adopted as a New Years resolution, the Keto diet.

Jillian Michael’s stance has angered some in Hollywood but a local registered dietician thinks she’s on to something.

During an interview with Women’s Health last week, the Biggest Loser star criticized the Keto diet.  The diet consists of a high fat, moderate protein and very low carb diet.

Almost instantly, fellow celebrities like the Today Show’s Al Roker defended the diet while bashing Michaels.

What started as a medical treatment for epilepsy, the Ketogenic diet has been adopted by people looking to cut weight via the process of ketosis.

Michelle Jaelin, a registered dietitian says while long-term studies regarding the Keto diet have not been conducted some people have experienced side effects like fatigue, brain fog, bad breath and dehydration.

Michelle added that all diets are very personal and the best plan is a consistent one that works for an individual.



