;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Congratulations to the Stoney Creek Sabres & Transway basketball teams

Posted:
Category: Local, Sports
Tags: basketball, hockey, Stoney Creek Sabres, Transway Girls Under 10


The Stoney Creek Sabres organization wrapped up a dream season over the weekend. The Sabres Atom B rep team are sporting a record of 50-3-4 and have not lost since November 10th.

The girls have qualified for the upcoming Provincials that will be played in the 1st weekend of April

The Transway Girls Under 10 team won the Ontario Basketball Association Provincial Championships in Toronto. The team played 26 games this year and went undefeated, wining the title against Orangeville in the finals at the Pam Am Centre.

Congrats to the girls and coaches Blaize Di Saba-tino and Amos Connolly.

 



LATEST STORIES

Congratulations to the Stoney Creek Sabres & Transway basketball teams

3-month-old infant suffers severe injuries, parents charged: OPP

Owner of trucking company involved in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php