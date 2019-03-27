Congratulations to the Stoney Creek Sabres & Transway basketball teams

The Stoney Creek Sabres organization wrapped up a dream season over the weekend. The Sabres Atom B rep team are sporting a record of 50-3-4 and have not lost since November 10th.

The girls have qualified for the upcoming Provincials that will be played in the 1st weekend of April

The Transway Girls Under 10 team won the Ontario Basketball Association Provincial Championships in Toronto. The team played 26 games this year and went undefeated, wining the title against Orangeville in the finals at the Pam Am Centre.

Congrats to the girls and coaches Blaize Di Saba-tino and Amos Connolly.