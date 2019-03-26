Confusion about who will investigate cases of animal cruelty

Animal cruelty investigations may no longer be handled by the O-S-P-C-A, instead local police departments could be looking after animal welfare. While the possible change is only days away, how the transition will happen hasn’t been explained by the province.

Earlier in March the Ontario SPCA announced that it would not be enforcing animal cruelty laws as of April 1st. Dr. Michael Mogavero of the Mohawk animal clinic says police departments are better equipped to enforce provincial animal cruelty laws but he feels the transition could take some time.

Throughout the province, police already have the authority to enforce animal cruelty laws. Officials from the Hamilton Burlington SPCA and the Hamilton police service say they still haven’t heard from the province about the transition but the minister of community safety and corrections says an agreement is in place with the OSPCA.

Mogavero doesn’t think the eventual changes will impact how often animals are abused.