;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Confusion about who will investigate cases of animal cruelty

Posted:
Category: Uncategorized
Tags: abuse, animal, cat, dog, investigation, O-S-P-C-A, responsibility, spca



Animal cruelty investigations may no longer be handled by the O-S-P-C-A, instead local police departments could be looking after animal welfare. While the possible change is only days away, how the transition will happen hasn’t been explained by the province.

Earlier in March the Ontario SPCA announced that it would not be enforcing animal cruelty laws as of April 1st. Dr. Michael Mogavero of the Mohawk animal clinic says police departments are better equipped to enforce provincial animal cruelty laws but he feels the transition could take some time.

Throughout the province, police already have the authority to enforce animal cruelty laws. Officials from the Hamilton Burlington SPCA and the Hamilton police service say they still haven’t heard from the province about the transition but the minister of community safety and corrections says an agreement is in place with the OSPCA.

Mogavero doesn’t think the eventual changes will impact how often animals are abused.



LATEST STORIES

Confusion about who will investigate cases of animal cruelty

Hamilton Councillors may opt to make changes to truck routes after concerns from citizens

Mohawk College and McMaster University hosting a summit on climate change

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php