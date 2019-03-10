Confirmed Case of Measles in Niagara

According to Niagara Region Public Health, an adult in Niagara who passed through Pearson Airport on February 22nd has been confirmed with a case of adult measles.

Niagara Region Public Health says that a person contacted measles while traveling in Cambodia and China before returning to Toronto.

In addition to passing through Pearson Airport on the 22nd, the person was at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on February 27th from 3pm to midnight in the emergency room and x-ray unit. Niagara Region Public Health is asking people to consider whether they are known to be immune to measles and to look out for the following symptoms.

There is a growing concern among health experts regarding anti-vaccination groups and their ability to spread misinformation online. Pinterest has already made it impossible to search vaccination on their website, and on Thursday, Facebook followed suit.

The social media website says it will reduce the visibility of groups promoting anti-vaccination messages and reject ads that include misinformation about vaccines.

The person with the confirmed measles travelled from Cambodia to China on Cathay Pacific Flight 5249, and arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport, terminal 1 on February 22nd, and was there between 6:20 and 9:30 pm.