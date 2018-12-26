Composite sketch released after man tries to lure teen into car

The Ontario Provincial Police has released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to lure a teenage girl into his vehicle on three separate occasions.

A woman called police on Dec. 6 to report her daughter had been approached by a suspicious man while walking home in Leamington, Ont.

Police say a man drove up to the teen, rolled down his window and asked her to get inside the car.

The suspect is described as black, between 30 and 40 years of age with long hair and was driving a light coloured, four-door, Ford sedan.

The OPP major crime unit is asking anyone with information regarding this suspect or vehicle to contact them immediately at 519-326-2544.