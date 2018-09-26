Composite sketch helps Hamilton police make arrest in sexual assaults

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two separate sexual assaults in Hamilton and police say there may be more victims.

The teenager was arrested after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a male on skateboard along the Waterfront Trail near Bayfront Park last Thursday.

Police say the incident was similar to a report made by another woman about a sexual assault in west Hamilton on August 16.

Investigators released a composite sketch of a suspect in hopes the public could help identify him.

“The composite image released was instrumental in linking the youth to a third sexual assault that also occurred on August 16, 2018,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The Hamilton teen has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford at 905-546-4614.