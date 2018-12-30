;
Community Comes together for Veterinary Hospital

It was a discouraging situation that brought out the best in our community.

Two women were caught on camera stealing a donation box for a cat rescue group. Since our story aired, many have stepped up to help, including a company donating a new surveillance system.

It was a week before Christmas, when two women walked into the unattended reception area of Fruitland Veterinary Hospital in Stoney Creek and snatched a donation box.

There used to be 7 cameras at the vet hospital, now there are 10, capturing footage from every angle, thanks to Anthony Stayrer, owner of A.S. Security and Surveillance.

The money in the donation box was for Pantry Four Paws Cat Rescue, that was started by Mary Hebert. She helps about 500 abandoned and sick cats every year.

$700 dollars has been donated to the rescue since our story aired, much more money than what was in that donation box, and people have been calling to adopt cats too.

With a new donated $2,600 camera system, the hope is that this wont happen again. Stayrer says the cat rescue group is an inspiration.

The community coming together to show support for the great work of animal rescuers.



